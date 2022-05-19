...
Volume of production in gas extraction sphere increases in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Number of manufacturing industries showed dynamic growth immediately, Kazakh Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

"There was a dynamic growth in production of engineering products - by 9.4 percent, in context of manufacturing industries, including automotive industry - by 18.6 percent, production of computers," Kuantyrov informed at the Government meeting.

According to him, there was a dynamic growth also in electronic and optical equipment - by 13.3 percent, building materials - by 9.5 percent, drinks - by 18.7 percent, plastic products - by 14.3 percent, and finished metal products - by 10.8 percent.

In addition, there is an increase in the production of pharmaceutical products - by 6.4 percent, also clothing - by 13.8 percent.

The volume of production in the mining industry increased by 4.4 percent.

In terms of industries, production increased in the provision of services in the mining industry - by 16.9 percent, gas extraction - by 6.4 percent, crude oil extraction - by 5 percent, extraction of other minerals - by 4.2 percent, extraction of metal ores - by 1.8 percent, coal mining - by 1.7 percent," minister concluded.

