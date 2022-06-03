Technical audit of energy companies begins in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kazakh Energy Ministry has begun to conduct a technical audit of energy-producing and energy transmission organizations, Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Aqchulaqov said, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

"The Ministry, within the framework of the World Bank (WB) grant assistance, has begun work on conducting a technical audit of energy-producing and energy transmission organizations. This is expected to be carried out in two stages, at the first stage - an audit of power plants, at the second - electric grid organizations," the minister said.

"To date, the terms of reference for this work have been agreed with WB. WB is currently in the process of searching for experts with relevant international experience and will also involve local independent experts with extensive production experience in the electricity sector," Aqchulaqov added.

According to him, determination of the real technical condition of the main equipment of energy enterprises will be the result, and technical recommendations will be prepared, necessary for modernization and reconstruction, aimed at energy saving and energy efficiency.

"Work on the modernization of networks is carried out annually and systematically, but it is not possible to modernize electrical networks in a short time due to the limited funds of energy transmission organizations," the minister said.

"At the same time, today more than 70 percent of energy transmission organizations are privately owned, in this regard, it is not possible to consider financing the implementation of projects for the development and modernization of the electric grid of private energy transmission organizations within the framework of budget programs," the minister added.