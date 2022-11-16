Some observers from Azerbaijan will participate in Kazakhstan's election - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of 8 representatives from Azerbaijan are going to observe presidential election in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan's Ambassador in Azerbaijan, Serjan Abdikarimov.

"Kazakhstan's government aims to make election transparent and open. The presidential election is going to be conducted with the participation of 641 observers, including 532 observers from international organizations and 109 observers from 35 countries," he said.

According to Abdikarimov, before the upcoming election, large-scale reforms have already been carried out in the country.

"This is the seventh presidential election in Kazakhstan since gaining independence. A total of 6 candidates with various political opinions are going to participate. Moreover, for the first time, two women-candidates are also going to participate in the election," he added.

The ambassador hopes that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is going to develop even more productively after the election.