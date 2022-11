Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote in the ongoing presidential election at ballot station No58 located at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to Chairperson of the ballot station Kymbat Mukanova, 2,627 voters have been registered here.

Tokayev’s candidacy was nominated by the People’s Coalition, some political parties and republican public associations.

The Central Election Commission registered his candidacy on October 12.