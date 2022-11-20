2022 presidential elections in Kazakhstan: Preliminary voter turnout at 69,43%

Deputy Chair of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov announced the preliminary voter turnout in the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"Voting in polling stations ended at 8:00pm across the country. In five regions voting ended at 9:00pm capital time. According to the data from the commissions of the regions, cities of republican significance, and the capital as of 10:00pm capital time 69,43% of the total number of citizens included in the lists cast their ballots," said Petrov during a briefing at the Central Election Commission.