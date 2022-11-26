Tokayev outlines directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy in coming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kazakhstan will aim at developing multifaceted cooperation with the US, the EU, Asian countries, the Middle East and the Caucasus, as well as with all interested counterparts, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said at the inauguration ceremony, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan will continue to implement a balanced, constructive foreign policy aimed at protecting national interests. The attention will be focused on mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership with the neighboring countries, such as Russia, China and other countries of the Central Asia,” Tokayev said.

According to the president, Kazakhstan remains committed to modern international law and the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, the early presidential election in Kazakhstan was held on November 20, 2022. Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the presidential elections. Tokayev was voted by 6,456,393 people, or 81.31 percent.