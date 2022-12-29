Kazakhstan to procure Turkish drones, establish joint production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Kazakhstan plans to procure Turkish made drones, Sultan Kamaletdinov, Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, revealed Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

“Currently we are planning to purchase unmanned aerial vehicles from Türkiye, and their production will be organized on our territory”, Kamaletdinov added.

The deputy defense minister added that Kazakhstan also possesses Israeli and Chinese made drones in its arsenal.

Earlier, in May 2022, Ruslan Jaqsylyqov, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. The Turkish minister called the agreement on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye an important milestone on the path to expanding relations between the nations. Hulusi Akar pointed to the importance of expanding bilateral defense ties, including in the field of joint military exercises and the defense industry.