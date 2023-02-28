US remains top investment donor in Kazakhstan - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The US is the major investment donor to Kazakhstan with an overall volume of investments exceeding $62 billion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing the press service of the President.

The statement was made during the meeting between the Kazakh head of state and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held today in Kazakhstan.

The discussion between the Kazakh President and the US top diplomat revolved around the issues of the partnership between the US and Kazakhstan in several fields, including economic, trade, energy, and security cooperation.

Blinken commended the recent economic and political transformations of Kazakhstan.

The visit of the Secretary of State will continue later in the framework of the ministerial meeting of the heads of foreign affairs ministries of Central Asian countries and the US in the C5 + 1 format.

The discussions will explore opportunities to elevate relations between the US and the Central Asian Nations to a new level.