Kazakhstan discloses cost of implementing road projects in Aktobe region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Aktobe region of Kazakhstan for the purpose of repair and construction of roads this year has planned the implementation of 177 projects worth 86.8 billion tenge ($192.9 million), Trend reports with reference to the Kazakh media.

According to the information, 167 projects will be connected with local roads with a length of 770 kilometers.

As part of these projects, this year it is planned to repair and build 964 kilometers of highways in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, including 194 kilometers of roads of republican significance, 655 kilometers of local significance and 115.2 kilometers of the street network.

Meanwhile, for the implementation of all projects of the Aktobe region, almost 90,000 tons of road bitumen will be required, and the total capacity of bitumen storage facilities available in the region is 19,000 tons, of which 13,000 tons are currently filled.

Kazakhstan plans to double the volume of road construction work in the Aktobe region this year.