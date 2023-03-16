Kazakh President meets Turkish counterpart, discuss trade, transport co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Türkiye remains a top five trade partner of Kazakhstan, and the trade turnover between the countries increased by 33 percent in 2022, reaching $6.3 billion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, The President of Kazakhstan, said, Trend reports, citing the press service of Kazakh President.

The statement was made in the framework of the meeting between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan is able to increase the supply of goods to the Turkish market, and expressed willingness to support potential Turkish investors interested in opportunities offered by Kazakhstan.

The leaders also discussed cooperation between the countries in the context of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is ready to implement joint projects to foster cooperation in this sector.

President Erdogan thanked his Kazakh counterpart for the support and assistance extended in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake on 6 February 2023.

The meeting between the Presidents took place in Ankara, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.