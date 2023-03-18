Kazakhstan UK's main trading partner in Central Asia - foreign secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Kazakhstan is the UK's main trading partner in the region, James Cleverly, UK Foreign Secretary, said at a meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Cleverley noted the positive dynamics of contacts between Astana and London. According to him, the UK positively assesses the political reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

"We see great opportunities to work together to contribute to the economic growth of the country. I think the tax reform program Kazakhstan is implementing will help strengthen mutually beneficial economic relations," he said.

President Tokayev stressed that Cleverley's visit is of great importance in terms of further development of cooperation between the two countries, in addition, the visit is an important event on a regional scale.

"Your visit will give a significant impetus to the further strengthening of mutual cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK," the President said.