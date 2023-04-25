Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Russia to create JV for dev't of North-South corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The General Directors of Kazakhstan KTZ Express JSC Kairat Utyapov, Russian Railways Logistics JSC Dmitry Murev and JSC Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan JSC Merdan Byashimov signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint venture for the development of transportation, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

According to the information, the memorandum was signed within the framework of the 27th International Exhibition for Transport & Logistics Services and Technologies - "TransRussia 2023".

The purpose of the joint venture will be to create a single logistics operator on the eastern route of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The parties agreed to combine their competencies to form competitive tariff rates and seamless transportation of goods from Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan to Iran, India, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

The North-South International Transport Corridor is an important component for the countries of the region in the development of transport and economic ties with Iran and India.