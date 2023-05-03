UAE's low-cost airline plans to increase number of flights between Astana, Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. UAE's low-cost Wizz Air Abu Dhabi airline plans to increase the number of passenger flights between Astana (Kazakhstan) and Abu Dhabi (UAE) from 3 to 5 times a week, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

According to the committee, from July 1, 2023, the flights are planned to be carried out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

In addition, from August 4, 2023, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also plans to increase the number of passenger flights on the Almaty-Abu Dhabi route from 5 to 7 times a week.

The flights will be operated on Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 aircraft.

As the committee noted, the increase in flights between Kazakhstan and UAE is more likely to contribute to the further development of tourism, cultural, investment, and business cooperation between the countries, as well as increasing competition in the international air transportation market and reducing air ticket prices.