Kazakhstan Materials 5 May 2023 11:37 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakh Railways addresses ban of oil product supplies via rail to Russian Taman port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ - Kazakhstan Railways) has clarified the social media rumors about the ban of oil product supplies via rail to the Russian port of Taman by KZT, Trend reports via the press service of KTZ.

As the KTZ noted, the convention ban on the transportation of petroleum products, which is going to take effect on May 8, 2023, was introduced by the Council for Rail Transport of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the request of Russian Railways JSC (RZD), not by the KTZ.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Russian Railways has also restricted rail deliveries to Taman after Russian officials said a fuel depot had caught fire near a crucial bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Taman port is located on the Russian side of the Kerch Strait which connects the Black and Azov Seas.

Recently, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express JSC jointly with Russia's RZD Logistics JSC organized the dispatch of the first refrigerated container train in direct rail traffic on the Moscow-Xi'an (China) route.

