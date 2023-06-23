Ratified treaty to help solve all issues with Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Uzbekistan's Senate approved the Law on Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the demarcation of the Uzbek-Kazakh state border during the forty-second plenary session, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the senators emphasized that Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are close neighbors and longstanding strategic partners. In recent years, a new era of cooperation has begun between the two countries, with rapid developments in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian, and other spheres.

Furthermore, it was noted that the document holds special significance as it was signed by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on December 21, 2022, during his state visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the treaty, the length of the demarcated State Border between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan is over 2,356 km.

The treaty marks the completion of the work on determining the Uzbek-Kazakh State Border, thus creating vital conditions for its security and inviolability.

Undoubtedly, the ratification of the treaty contributes to the further strengthening and expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.