Kazakhstan to kick off construction of new gas processing plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The construction of a new gas processing plant with a capacity of 900 million cubic meters in Kazakhstan's Zhanaozen will begin in the autumn, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while speaking about the key projects aimed at addressing the development of the gas industry in the country at the meeting of the AMANAT party.

"To address the challenges in the gas industry in the medium term, the following projects have been planned. Construction of a gas processing plant with a total capacity of over 1 bcm is underway at the Kashagan field. The construction of another gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 bcm at Kashagan is also being explored," the PM said.

A decision has been made to construct a gas processing plant with a capacity of 4 bcm at the Karachaganak field as well, he noted.

Additional exploration works with a total estimated gas resource of 640 billion cubic meters will also be carried out in the regions of the country, Smailov added.