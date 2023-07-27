Kazakhstan records decrease in secondary housing prices

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 27. The prices of apartments in Kazakhstan's secondary market decreased by 0.5 percent in June 2023 compared to the previous month, Trend reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, in June, the cost of secondary housing decreased in 6 major cities: Kokshetau by 4.2 percent, Aktau by 2.5 percent, Almaty by 1.2 percent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Karaganda, and Kostanay by 0.4 percent. A monthly increase was only recorded in Taldykorgan, by 1.1 percent. In all other cities, the price of secondary housing remained unchanged in June.

In annual terms, secondary housing prices in Kazakhstan increased by 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the prices for new apartments saw a slight increase of 0.2 percent in monthly terms. However, the increase in annual terms was more substantial - 5 percent year-over-year.

Furthermore, rental fees for well-appointed accommodations in June 2023 experienced a decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the previous month. However, in annual terms, housing rental prices increased by 26.8 percent.