Kazakhstan more than doubles export of machinery, equipment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Kazakhstan's export of machinery, equipment, vehicles, devices and apparatuses reached $1.7 billion from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, this figure is 2.1 times higher than in the same period of the previous year, when Kazakh exports totaled $818.8 million.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's export of machinery and equipment to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) also showed a substantial increase of 2.2 times reaching $1.4 billion in the reporting period against the same period in 2022 ($675 million). To the rest of the world, Kazakhstan exported machinery and related goods worth $281.6 million.

The share of exports of machinery, equipment, vehicles, devices and apparatuses in the overall imports of Kazakhstan amounted to 5.6 percent.

Overall, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $55.8 billion from January through May 2023, which is 8 percent more compared to the same period of the previous year ($51.3 billion).