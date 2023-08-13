Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery sees rise in output levels in 7M2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 13. Atyrau Oil Refinery has processed about 3.4 million tons of oil from January through July 2023.

According to the information received by Trend from KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's national energy company, the volume of crude oil refining and production of main types of oil products is carried out at the facility in accordance with the agreed indicative plan of the Ministry of Energy.

Thus, production of liquefied hydrocarbon gas in the reporting period of 2023 amounted to 111,000 tons (9 percent above the plan), while the production of motor gasoline totaled 970,000 tons (14 percent above the plan). The enterprise has also produced a little over 1 million tons of diesel fuel (0.4 percent above the plan).

However, aviation fuel output at the Atyrau refinery decreased by 16,000 tons to 68,000 tons due to the absence of applications for the purchase of this type of fuel.

Meanwhile, Atyrau refinery increased production of RON-95 fuel to level the missing volume of high-octane gasoline of Shymkent refinery.

At the same time, it is planned to build a gas turbine power plant and a VAL line from Atyrau CHP to increase the reliability of power supply of Atyrau Refinery.