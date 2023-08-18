Kazakhstan may profit from Russian gas to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. Kazakhstan's government is conducting preliminary discussions of the potential transit of 1.5–10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Uzbekistan, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

In response to a query regarding the anticipated transit of Russian gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan, Satkaliyev said that "this volume can be increased as the Uzbek energy system and Russian partners become ready for the gas export in the required volume."

He claims that Kazakhstan will benefit economically from the passage of gas from Russia to Uzbekistan.

"This issue is related to generating extra revenue from transportation. It will present a chance to upgrade the gas pipeline infrastructure. The increased revenue from transit would assist lessen the financial strain on the company and maintain a sustainable cash flow for carrying out repair and investment projects, the minister said. "Gas deliveries to the domestic market are unprofitable for our national gas operator, 'Kazakhgas'.

Previously, Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry said that the country will finish preparations for the Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline for the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by October this year.