Kazakhstan looks into further projects with IDB

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 28. During the meeting between the Minister of National Economy Askar Kuantyrov, who is also the Manager of the Islamic Development Bank from Kazakhstan, and the Head of the Regional Office of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) in Almaty, Ibrahim Shoukry, important aspects of the IDB's activities and work plans in Kazakhstan were discussed. During the dialog, the bank's proposals on the development of infrastructure and application of Islamic finance instruments in the country were also considered, Trend reports.

Ibrahim Shoukry emphasized the active implementation of IDB projects in Central Asian countries and expressed readiness to strengthen partnership relations with Kazakhstan.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of National Economy emphasized the dynamic development of the Central Asian region and its significant potential for future growth. He expressed his readiness to further deepen cooperation with the IDB in key areas.

In light of these discussions, it was proposed to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure development, food security, and water resource strengthening.