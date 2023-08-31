Kazakhstan's National Bank anticipates substantial inflation by end of 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 31. According to the chairman of Kazakhstan's National Bank, Galymzhan Pirmatov, the inflation rate in the country is expected to be in the range of 10–12 percent by the end of 2023, Trend reports.

It is expected to slow down to 5.5–7.5 percent until the end of 2025, with further maintenance close to the target inflation rate of 5 percent.

Galymzhan Pirmatov stressed that this development will contribute to the continued weakening of inflationary pressure from the external economic environment as well as favorable monetary conditions.

The Chairman of the National Bank also noted that these estimates are consistent with the government's forecasts. These steps are aimed at ensuring the stability of the economic situation in the country.