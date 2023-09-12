Kazakh FM to visit New York

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 12. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will take part in the high-level segment of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 7-22, 2023, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said, Trend reports.

During the visit, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will take part in multilateral events at the UN, and will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign ministries of countries, with the secretaries general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Alliance of Civilizations.

In addition, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly there will be a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and a working meeting of Collective Security Treaty Organization member states' foreign ministers.