Kazakhstan envisages year-end oil production volumes in Atyrau

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 8. In the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, it is planned to produce 51 million tons of oil by the end of 2023, said Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliye, Trend reports.

"The Atyrau region is the flagship of the country's oil and gas industry. The volume of oil production in the region at the end of 2022 amounted to 46.8 million tons," he said.

According to Satkaliyev, for nine months of this year, production volume amounted to 39.2 million tons.

The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to 84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure.

The Tengiz field produced 29.2 million tons of oil, or 100 percent of the 2022 plan. Oil production at the Karachaganak field amounted to 11.3 million tons, or 103.8 percent of the plan. At Kashagan, oil production amounted to 12.7 million tons, or 109.5 percent.

Oil exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent of the plan.

Kazakhstan also plans to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in 2023, of which 71 million are planned to be exported.

The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan at the end of 2021 amounted to 85.9 million tons; in 2020, it was 85.7 million tons.