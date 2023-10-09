Kazakhstan talks ongoing projects at country’s largest oil, gas fields

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Currently, major projects are being implemented at the country's three main fields, said Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Almassadam Satkaliye, Trend reports.

"The Future Expansion Project is being implemented at the Tengiz field; the wellhead pressure management project is planned to be completed in 2024, this will increase oil production by 12 million tons per year," he said.

The minister noted that the 4th gas re-injection compressor was launched at the Karachaganak field. "The implementation of the 5th compressor has begun, the cost of which is about $1 billion, and the construction of the 6th compressor for the amount of $735 million. These projects are aimed at maintaining production at the field at the level of 10-11 million tons per year," he said.

As he added, the implementation of a project for processing associated gas with a capacity of 1 billion m3 has begun in Kashagan. "Work continues on the implementation of the project for the construction of a gas processing plant at Kashagan (phase 2A-2B) with a capacity of 2-6 billion m3 of gas," he added.

The volume of oil production in 2022 in Kazakhstan amounted to 84.2 million tons, or 101.6 percent of the planned figure.

The Tengiz field produced 29.2 million tons of oil, or 100 percent of the 2022 plan. Oil production at the Karachaganak field amounted to 11.3 million tons - 103.8 percent of the plan. At Kashagan, oil production amounted to 12.7 million tons - 109.5 percent.

Oil exports in 2022 reached 64.3 million tons, or 103.4 percent of the plan.

Kazakhstan also plans to produce 90.5 million tons of oil in 2023, of which 71 million are planned to be exported.

The volume of oil production in Kazakhstan at the end of 2021 amounted to 85.9 million tons, in 2020 - 85.7 million tons.