Kazakh FM to meet with Josep Borrell

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will visit Luxembourg on October 23, 2023, Trend reports.

"The head of the foreign policy department of Kazakhstan will take part in the Ministerial meeting Central Asia - EU and the 20th anniversary meeting of the Cooperation Council Kazakhstan-EU," he said.

According to him, during the visit, bilateral meetings are also scheduled with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as well as the foreign ministers of a number of European countries.