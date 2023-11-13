Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to visit Hungary

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 13. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will make an official visit to Hungary on November 20-21, said the official representative of the Kazakh MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.

During the visit, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan will hold negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó and the Minister of Finance Mihaly Varga, who is also the co-chairman of the Kazakh-Hungarian intergovernmental commission.

At the same time, the Kazakh delegation will take part in the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council.

The parties will discuss issues of further expansion of strategic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the progress of implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Kazakhstan.