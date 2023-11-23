Kazakhstan, Hungary ready to co-op to develop joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 23. Kazakhstan and Hungary are ready to cooperate to develop specific joint projects, Trend reports.

This was said during the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Hungary, Murat Nurtlehua and Peter Szijjarto.

The parties discussed the prospects for further strengthening Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Countries, according to Murat Nurtleu, have fostered political interaction at all levels. "Hungary is our close ally and the only country in the Central and Eastern European region that has established a strategic partnership with us," the prime minister added.

In turn, Peter Szijjarto emphasized the high level of existing cooperation among countries across the entire spectrum of contact.

As he stated, Hungary is eager to expand current areas of our collaboration and will make every effort to do so.

During the negotiations, special emphasis was placed on the expansion of commercial, economic, and investment connections, as well as concerns of energy cooperation.

Over the past 20 years, investments worth more than $300 million have been attracted from Hungary to Kazakhstan. Negotiations are currently underway to implement investment projects worth $490 million in areas such as mechanical engineering, agriculture and logistics.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a Work Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kazakhstan and Hungary for 2024-2026.