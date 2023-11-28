Kazakhstan, Togo to jointly boost trade turnover

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Kazakhstan and Togo intend to increase trade turnover between the countries, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a briefing with his Togolese counterpart Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, Trend reports.

"In particular, we noted Kazakhstan's enormous potential for exporting grain crops to Togo. As you are aware, the Islamic Organization for Food Security was established thanks to initiative of our country," he stated.

As Tokayev observed, Kazakhstan asked Togo to join this group and capitalize on its potential.

According to Kazakhstan's President, both countries are rich in natural resources and can collaborate to discover, extract, and develop deposits of iron, phosphate, bauxite, and other rare earth minerals.

"Kazakh entrepreneurs are ready to explore the opportunities of the Togolese mining industry," he went on to say.

Furthermore, according to Tokayev, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors.

"Kazakhstan was invited to consider the potential of the port of Lome, which ranks second in West Africa in terms of the scale of its activities. We must make every effort to develop a mutually beneficial partnership," Tokayev noted.