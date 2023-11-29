Kazakhstan to team with Estonia en route to Middle Corridor dev't

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 29. Kazakhstan aspires to cooperate with Estonia in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko and Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov.

Vasilenko emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration with Estonia in areas of concern for Kazakhstan, such as transportation and logistics, as well as digitalization and the green economy.

Trade, economic, and investment activity received special focus. The parties acknowledged the good dynamics of bilateral trade turnover development and active cooperation between the two nations' business circles.

The parties confirmed their willingness to fully support and promote discussion throughout the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Estonian relations at the conclusion of the meeting.

Trade transaction between the countries was $135.5 million from January to September 2023, and $121.9 million in 2022. Kazakhstan has approximately 70 firms with Estonian capital participation.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.