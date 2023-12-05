Kazakhstan supports Azerbaijan's initiative to prevent shoaling of Caspian Sea - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Kazakhstan supports Azerbaijan's initiative to prevent shoaling of the Caspian Sea, said Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow, Trend reports.

"The Caspian Sea is a unique ecosystem object and its condition directly impacts nature and life in the coastal countries. Therefore, our common task is to ensure its environmental safety," he said.

The minister added that this problem concerns all region countries without exception and requires coordinated, timely, and effective action.

"On the initiative of President Kazakh Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, by the end of this year, Kazakhstan will create a research institute to study the Caspian Sea. Its activities, first of all, will be aimed at studying the problems of shoaling of the Caspian Sea. We also fully support Azerbaijan's initiative to form a five-party working group on Caspian shoaling with the involvement of relevant specialists and scientists," he said.

Nurtleu also emphasized the importance of the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, announced at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78), to involve UN institutions in the process of studying this problem.

