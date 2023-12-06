Kazakhstan ready to expand list of products exported to Iran

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 6. Kazakhstan is ready to expand the list of products exported to Iran by 75 commodity items, worth $250 million, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports.

The parties have agreed on the need to take specific steps to realize the existing potential in the field of trade.

Murat Nurtleu noted that Iran is one of the very important partners in the region, and the two countries enjoy fraternal relations based on cultural and historical heritage.

"Our bilateral political dialogue continues to demonstrate high dynamics of mutually beneficial development," he said.

In addition, the ministers agreed to make efforts to jointly promote mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

In 2022, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran amounted to $521.4 million, which is 18.3 percent higher than in 2021.

Kazakhstan's exports to Iran during this period amounted to $310 million, and imports from Iran to Kazakhstan amounted to $212 million.

From January through June of this year, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $215.1 million.