Kazakhstan names volume of investments attracted to Abay region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 13. Investments in fixed assets in the Abay region of Kazakhstan increased by 141.2 percent, reaching 475.1 billion tenge (about $1 billion) since the beginning of 2023, said head of the region Nurlan Urankhayev, Trend reports.

He said a significant part of these investments, more than 187 billion tenge (about $407 million) or 39.4 percent, was attracted to the city of Semey.

The construction industry in the region showed the largest growth at 130 percent, while 42 percent of this increase accounts for the city of Semey.

At the same time, the number of operating business entities increased by 110.3 percent, of which 56 percent operate in Semey.

Industrial products grew by 109.2 percent, with about 32 percent produced at city enterprises.

The gross volume of agricultural output reached 488 billion tenge (about $1.06 billion), and 12.4 percent of this figure also falls on the territory of the city.

In addition, the average monthly salary in the region increased by 17.6 percent, reaching 292,800 tenge (about $637).

At the end of 2022, the gross inflow of foreign direct investment into Kazakhstan amounted to $28 billion, which is 17.7 percent more than the results of 2021 ($23.8 billion). This is a record figure over the past 10 years - in 2012, the volume of FDI reached $28.9 billion.

By industry, the largest volume of investments was directed to the mining industry - $12.1 billion (+25 percent), manufacturing - $5.6 billion (+3 percent), wholesale and retail trade - $5.08 billion (+36 percent), professional, scientific and technical activities - $1.1 billion (2.1 times increase), transport and warehousing - $1.1 billion (+14 percent), construction - $698 million (-3 percent), financial and insurance activities - $650 million (-60 percent), electricity and gas supply – $635.6 million (an increase of 2.8 times), etc.