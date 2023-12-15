Kazakhstan's FM invites his UK counterpart to visit Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has held a telephone conversation with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh MFA, during the conversation, the parties discussed issues of strengthening political, trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation within multilateral structures.

Nurtleu confirmed the commitment of the Kazakh side to the comprehensive expansion of the Kazakh-British strategic partnership and invited Minister Cameron to visit Astana.

The parties stressed that the planned signing of an Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation in the near future will allow bringing interstate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

Kazakh Foreign Minister separately noted the political and economic reforms carried out by President of Kazakhstan, which open up broad prospects for expanding relations between the two countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda and discussed further plans for bilateral cooperation.