Kazakhstan Railways names volume of transported coal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. The fleet of Kazakhstan Railways JSC (KTZ, national company) has transported about 46.2 million tons of coal within Kazakhstan from May 1 through December 21, 2023, Trend reports.

This is 400,000 tons more than the same period last year.

Thus, the majority - 40.1 million tons of coal - were delivered to the republic's thermal power plants. This figure increased by 910,000 tons compared to the same period of the last heating season.

At the moment, at 28 out of 29 thermal power plants, fuel reserves are above normal. The total reserves amounted to 5.4 million tons, which is 31 percent higher than last year.

At the same time, 6.1 million tons of coal were transported for the population. Municipal coal reserves in Kazakhstan amount to more than 450,000 tons.

In addition, the coal transportation plan for December of this year amounted to 848,400 tons of coal, 235,000 tons were loaded in 11 days. The decrease in transportation is due to the lack of applications from regional coal operators to coal mines due to the availability of stocks in warehouses.

This process involves more than 20,000 open wagons, which transport coal for the population and thermal power plants.