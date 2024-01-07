Civil Aviation Committee talks situation with Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 7. The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan is conducting talks with operators of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in the country, as well as with Boeing and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), following the recent incidents regarding Boeing planes, Trend reports.

On January 6, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 passenger plane made an emergency landing in Portland due to a detached window and part of the fuselage during the flight.

Later, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive to suspend the operation of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ordered the suspension of the operation of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft based on the FAA directive until obtaining the inspection results.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport said that five Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft were registered in Kazakhstan, and all of them have valid airworthiness certificates.

"The FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive (2024-02-51). The airworthiness directive automatically applies to all operators of B-737 MAX. This directive is applicable to Boeing B737-9 aircraft, certified in any category, with an emergency exit door in the middle cabin installed," the committee explained.

"Currently, the operators in Kazakhstan operate aircraft with emergency exit doors (not emergency exit hatches), so the directive does not apply to these planes," the committee explained.

