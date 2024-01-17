Kazakhstan to host large-scale military drills involving Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Large-scale military exercises will be held in Kazakhstan, involving Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in 2024, as part of the military training events, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

"This year, large-scale exercises involving five states will take place on the territory of our country, which must be conducted at a high organizational level. It's very important for us to maintain friendly relations between fraternal peoples and armed forces in order to ensure security in the Central Asian region," Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Marat Khusainov announced that more than 160 operational and over 70,000 combat training events are planned in the country this year.

According to him, the most significant among them are the "Birlestik" exercises, which involve the Naval Forces, Air Forces, Special Operations Forces of the "West" regional command, and military contingents from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

