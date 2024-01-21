Kazakhstan to adopt single time zone starting march 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. From March 1, 2024, Kazakhstan will switch to a single time zone, Trend reports.

Now Kazakhstan will have a 5th time zone (UTC+5). As Interfax clarifies, taking into account the decision made on the night of February 29 to March 1 in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, as well as in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, East -In Kazakhstan regions, citizens will have to set the time back one hour (currently these areas live in the 6th time zone).

Currently, there are two time zones in Kazakhstan - UTC+5 and UTC+6.

Previously, Kazakh experts noted that the sixth time zone does not correspond to natural solar time and has a negative impact on the health of citizens. In addition, the establishment of a uniform time will improve the coordination of transport and other communications and will have a positive impact on business.

