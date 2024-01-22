Kazakh FM to visit Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan from January 24 through January 30, 2024, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aibek Smadiarov, Trend reports.

According to Smadiarov, both visits will be held at the invitation of the Tajik and Kyrgyz sides.

"From January 24 to 26, the Kazakh Foreign Minister will engage in discussions with Tajikistan's leadership, represented by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in the city of Dushanbe. Additionally, the minister will have meetings with members of the Tajik business community," Smadiarov emphasized.

The spokesman noted that Nurtleu will hold talks with the Kyrgyz leadership and Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev in Bishkek on January 28-30.

"The state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation will be discussed during the visits. The implementation of agreements reached at the highest levels will be considered, as well as an exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda will take place. Following the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, it is planned to sign the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 2024-2026," he added.

