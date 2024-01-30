Kazakhstan, EU Commission discuss signing agreement to fully load Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev has met with European Commissioner for Transport Adina-Ioana Vălean in Brussels, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of developing the transport potential of Kazakhstan and Europe. The parties paid special attention to cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

At the same time, the parties discussed the possibility of signing an agreement with the EU to fully load TITR taking into account the development of infrastructure and terminal network, as well as the further introduction of a permit-free single form system for Kazakhstan.

In addition, Karabayev spoke about the possibility of transferring the ports of Aktau and Kuryk to trust management on a ship-or-pay basis in order to strengthen the maritime fleet and create a container hub in the Caspian Sea.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.