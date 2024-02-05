Swiss AsstrA branching out to multiple locations in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Swiss AsstrA - Associated Traffic AG plans to open representative offices in Kazakhstan's Aktau and Astana cities, Ramilya Akhmetova, branch manager of Almaty (Kazakhstan) office AsstrA, told Trend.

"We have ambitious plans for the development of AsstrA in Kazakhstan; in particular, this concerns expanding the network of offices. For example, we plan to open representative offices in Aktau and Astana. Our efforts are aimed at increasing orders and expanding our customer base, especially in industrial project logistics," she said.

As Ramilya Akhmetova noted, the company is also actively developing a partner network to provide warehouse areas.

"Since AsstrA is an international company, we think on an interstate scale, understanding that effective, uninterrupted logistics requires interaction between experts and representatives of different regions. Therefore, the development strategy also includes strengthening our presence in the regional markets of the Caucasus and developing offices in Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tbilisi (Georgia)," the branch manager said.

She also pointed out that the company will continue to actively strengthen professional skills and improve the qualifications of its employees.

"Our goal is to make a significant contribution to the successful development of AsstrA in Kazakhstan and neighboring regions," Ramilya Akhmetova added.

Meanwhile, for almost 30 years, AsstrA has been providing customers with logistics solutions tailored to their unique business requirements and cargo characteristics. The company’s team of experts from 24 countries delivers efficient transportation solutions that eliminate logistics worries and free customers to focus on planning and implementing long-term development strategies.

Integrated technological processes ensure the reliability and transparency of all logistics supply chains built with AsstrA. This "one window" approach applies to the company’s entire service portfolio, including road, rail, sea, and air transport, project and contract logistics, as well as customs, warehouse, and insurance services.

AsstrA has a well-developed network of representatives across Europe, the CIS, Asia, and the United States of America.