Malaysia offers expertise to Kazakhstan on maritime logistics - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Malaysia is ready to share experience with Kazakhstan in the field of maritime logistics, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev, which was also attended by ambassadors of Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan, Poland, honorary consuls, and heads of major seaports in Malaysia.

"Malaysia is willing to share its experience in maritime logistics and port management and is open to learning from other countries," the minister said.

He noted that Kazakhstan and Central Asia play an important role in international logistics, so Malaysia attaches particular importance to strengthening cooperation with regional countries. The minister also thanked Kazakhstan for supporting Malaysia in its re-election to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2024–2025. According to Loke, the importance of this organization for Malaysia is that 90 percent of cargo transportation in Malaysia is carried out by sea.

In turn, Sugurbayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to increasing its own transit potential and developing logistics chains with different regions of the world. According to him, Kazakhstan and Malaysia began to actively cooperate in the field of civil aviation and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand maritime logistics.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to further deepen cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.