Kazakhstan sees collaboration with OECD as very important - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan considers cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) of great importance, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia, Trend reports.

"This region is an important economic entity, with Kazakhstan playing a leading role, notably at the regional level. As I indicated in my forum address, we emphasize engagement with the OECD, demonstrating our dedication to this alliance. Kazakhstan actively participates in the organization's committee meetings and strives to follow its suggestions. One of my primary objectives is to align Kazakhstan's economic policies with the OECD's high standards," he said.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan has signed a number of important documents during its cooperation with the OECD. In addition, work is underway to join other mandatory legal instruments of the organization.

In turn, Mathias Cormann reaffirmed the organization's commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Asian countries, including Kazakhstan.

"I believe that the relationship between Kazakhstan and the OECD is progressing positively. There is substantial potential for further expansion and consolidation in the future. It's encouraging to hear about Kazakhstan's commitment to harmonizing its policies with OECD standards and best practices. We are fully prepared to extend our support and assistance to your reform program. Enhancing global cooperation to tackle the numerous challenges we confront today is of mutual interest to us," said the SecGen.

In addition, Tokayev underlined the importance of continuing work on opening a regional office of the organization in Kazakhstan. He also invited OECD representatives to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel