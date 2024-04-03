Kazakhstan adheres to indivisibility principle of Eurasian security - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Kazakhstan adheres to the principle of indivisibility of Eurasian security, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this at the meeting of secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan promotes for open political and diplomatic communication, as well as the development of positive relationships with global and regional partners. We support the notion of Eurasian security indivisibility, emphasizing mutual understanding and the creation of confidence-building measures. This approach should serve as the foundation for the strategic goal of developing a security perimeter around the SCO," he emphasized.

According to the president, Kazakhstan identified the priority of its presidency in the organization as contributing to international peace and the safe coexistence of states.

"Therefore, we have suggested collaborating on drafting and endorsing the SCO 'World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony' initiative, Kazakhstan is prepared to exhibit flexibility in discussing the .draft of this crucial document," the Kazakh president said.

To note, the SCO is the successor to the Shanghai Five, which was created in 1996 by the People's Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. In June 2001, the leaders of these countries and Uzbekistan met in Shanghai to announce a new organization for greater political and economic cooperation.

