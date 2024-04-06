Škoda Transportation plans to open rep office for Central Asia in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 5. Czech Škoda Transportation plans to open a representative office for Central Asia in Kazakhstan, said Chairman of the Board of the company Petr Novotný during a meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Bakyt Dyussenbayev in Plzen, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the prospects for the participation of the Czech company in projects to modernize urban and suburban public transport in Kazakhstan.

In turn, Dyusenbayev invited the head of Škoda Transportation to take part in the Astana International Forum.

Dyussenbayev also held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Economic Chamber of the Plzen region, Petr Papez, where he presented the investment potential of Kazakhstan and its individual regions.

He noted the country's unique geographical location, wealth of resources, and wide range of government support measures for foreign investors.

Dyussenbayev invited companies from the Plzen region to consider the possibility of locating production facilities in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic in 2023 amounted to $627 million. The structure of trade turnover is dominated by imports, which amounted to $479.3 million, while the volume of imports amounted to $147.7 million.