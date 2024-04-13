Kazakhstan calls off Astana International Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 13. Kazakhstan has canceled the Astana International Forum, the press service of the Kazakhstan President said, Trend reports.

Due to the unprecedented flooding in Kazakhstan and the need to save financial resources to eliminate the consequences of large-scale devastation and provide assistance to the citizens of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to cancel the event, scheduled to be held on June 13-14 this year.

According to information, the Astana International Forum will resume work in 2025.

The floods in Kazakhstan began in March. In 8 regions of the country at the local level declared a state of emergency. Rescue work involved more than 35 thousand people, 4,000 units of equipment, and 17 airplanes. Since the beginning of the flooding, 102,328 people have been rescued.

