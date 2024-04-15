President of Kazakhstan embarks on official visit to Armenia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. A welcoming ceremony for President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Yerevan on an official visit, was held at the state residence of Armenia, Trend reports via Akorda.

The leader of the honor guard presented an official report to the leaders of both nations. Following the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Armenia, President Tokayev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proceeded to introduce the members of their respective official delegations to each other.

After the ceremony, Tokayev and Pashinyan headed to the negotiation hall.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel