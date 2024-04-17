Kazakhstan evacuates more than 115,000 people since beginning of floods

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. More than 115,000 people have been evacuated in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the floods, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

"Civil protection services rescued and evacuated 116,949 people, including 40,781 children. A total of 112,539 farm animals were driven away to a safe place. More than 16,000 people have returned home," the ministry noted.

Reportedly, as of 10:00 local time, a total of 6,950 individuals, including 3,113 children, are currently sheltered in evacuation centers.

It was also noted that more than 9.8 million cubic meters of meltwater have been pumped out, and more than 2.9 million bags and 1.4 million tons of inert material have been laid. Water was drained from 3,709 residential houses and 2,475-yard territories.

The floods in Kazakhstan started in March, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency in eight regions at the local level. Tens of thousands of individuals were engaged in rescue efforts.

