Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan arrives on visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 18 April 2024 16:12 (UTC +04:00)
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives on visit to Kazakhstan

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who arrived in the country on an official visit, at the Astana International Airport, Trend reports via Akorda.

A guard of honor was lined up at the airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

The visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled to include high-level bilateral conversations and the signing of a number of documents.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more