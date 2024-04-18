President of Kyrgyzstan arrives on visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who arrived in the country on an official visit, at the Astana International Airport, Trend reports via Akorda.

A guard of honor was lined up at the airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

The visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan is scheduled to include high-level bilateral conversations and the signing of a number of documents.

