UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the UK David Cameron will visit Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, will visit the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 24–25, 2024. During his stay in Astana, Foreign Secretary Cameron will be received by the leadership of the country and will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu," the statement reads.

In addition, it is noted that during the visit, it is planned to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as current regional and international topics.

Following the visit, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel